Overview of Dr. Kay Philips, MD

Dr. Kay Philips, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Philips works at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Diagnostic in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.