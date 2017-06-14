Overview of Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD

Dr. Kaya Hasanoglu, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Hasanoglu works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.