Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyejide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Oyejide works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Directions (215) 602-7786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oyejide?
About Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1356541585
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oyejide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Oyejide using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Oyejide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oyejide works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyejide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyejide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyejide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyejide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.