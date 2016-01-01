See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Oyejide works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion
    2301 N 29th St Ste 500, Philadelphia, PA 19132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 602-7786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Capital Blue Cross
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1356541585
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaya Oyejide, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyejide is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyejide has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyejide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyejide works at Oak Street Health Strawberry Mansion in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Oyejide’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyejide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyejide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyejide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyejide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

