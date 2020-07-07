Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO
Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
Renaissance Physicians4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 215, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 242-4030
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
I had a c-section 2 years ago and was hoping for a vbac with my 2nd pregnancy. Dr. Lewis assured me that as long as me and baby were healthy, we could try everything for a successful vbac! And it worked! Me and my baby were perfectly healthy and had an amazing vbac experience with Dr. Lewis. I loved my prenatal, labor and delivery, and postpartum care that I received from Dr Lewis.
About Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1609006428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.