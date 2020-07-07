Overview of Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO

Dr. Kayci Lewis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Mercy Clinic Obgyn Plaza in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.