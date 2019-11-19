See All Pediatricians in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (10)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD

Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Sykes works at Kaye T. Sykes, MD in Bakersfield, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sykes' Office Locations

    Kaye T.sykes MD A Professional Corp.
    5300 Lennox Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 246-4275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Dr. Sykes and her staff and absolutely amazing! Dr. Sykes is so caring and incredibly informative, she takes time with each patient and makes sure all questions are answered. The staff calls and checks on the patients if there is an ongoing medical issue and has no problems answering questions over the phone as well. My children love their doctor and we couldn't imagine taking them anywhere else. I can't say enough positive things about the wonderful care and attention we receive from Dr Sykes and her staff.
    Hall family — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497766943
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pensacola Ed Program
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Mississippi College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sykes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sykes works at Kaye T. Sykes, MD in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sykes’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

