Dr. Sykes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD
Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes' Office Locations
Kaye T.sykes MD A Professional Corp.5300 Lennox Ave Ste 102, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (661) 246-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sykes and her staff and absolutely amazing! Dr. Sykes is so caring and incredibly informative, she takes time with each patient and makes sure all questions are answered. The staff calls and checks on the patients if there is an ongoing medical issue and has no problems answering questions over the phone as well. My children love their doctor and we couldn't imagine taking them anywhere else. I can't say enough positive things about the wonderful care and attention we receive from Dr Sykes and her staff.
About Dr. Kaye Sykes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1497766943
Education & Certifications
- Pensacola Ed Program
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sykes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sykes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sykes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sykes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sykes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sykes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.