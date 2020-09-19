Overview of Dr. Kaye Zuckerman, MD

Dr. Kaye Zuckerman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Zuckerman works at Surgical Associates New Haven in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.