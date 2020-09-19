Dr. Kaye Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaye Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Kaye Zuckerman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
New Haven Neurosurgical Assoc. PC60 Temple St Ste 5A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 772-0650
- 2 669 Boston Post Rd Ste 4, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 245-2977
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Unbelievable! If it’s possible to find the perfect doctor in every way, she is the DOC! Great bedside manner with a sense of humor, excellent at explaining everything so that the layman can understand. Can’t say enough great things about her and her assistant Tracy too!
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Zuckerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuckerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuckerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuckerman has seen patients for Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, Ventral Hernia and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuckerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuckerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuckerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuckerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuckerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.