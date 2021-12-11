See All Neurologists in Champions Gate, FL
Dr. Kayla Handy, MD

Neurology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kayla Handy, MD

Dr. Kayla Handy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Champions Gate, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Handy works at Adventhealth Medical Group Neurology At Champions Gate in Champions Gate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Handy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Neurology At Champions Gate
    1491 Legends Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • AdventHealth Apopka
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Chronic Paroxysmal Hemicrania Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 11, 2021
    Dr. Handy is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She listens to your concerns and answers all your questions. I highly recommend her for anyone who needs a great neurologist.
    — Dec 11, 2021
    About Dr. Kayla Handy, MD

    • Neurology
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154717262
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Medical Center
    • Wake Forest Baptist Health
    • University of Oklahoma
    • Neurology
