Dr. Kayla Handy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kayla Handy, MD
Dr. Kayla Handy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Champions Gate, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park, AdventHealth Apopka and Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Handy's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Neurology At Champions Gate1491 Legends Blvd, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Handy is extremely knowledgeable and caring. She listens to your concerns and answers all your questions. I highly recommend her for anyone who needs a great neurologist.
About Dr. Kayla Handy, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Health
- University of Oklahoma
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Handy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Handy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Handy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.