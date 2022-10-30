Dr. Kayla Dearth, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dearth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayla Dearth, DO
Dr. Kayla Dearth, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sistersville, WV.
Dr. Dearth's Office Locations
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy314 S Wells St Ste 100, Sistersville, WV 26175 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Selby General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
Went to er in sistersville. DR Dearth was so so nice. You sure can tell that she cares about the patients. Thanks again for being so kind
About Dr. Kayla Dearth, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821510793
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Dearth has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dearth accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dearth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dearth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dearth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dearth, there are benefits to both methods.