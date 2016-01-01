Overview of Dr. Kayla Mason, MD

Dr. Kayla Mason, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Paducah, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med



Dr. Mason works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.