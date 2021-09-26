Dr. Kayla Milano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayla Milano, MD
Overview
Dr. Kayla Milano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hermitage, PA.
Locations
Steward Primary Care, Hermitage2425 Garden Way Ste 102, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-1777Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Ankle and Foot Care Centers5170 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505 Directions (330) 759-2511
Sharon Regional Lab Cancer2320 Highland Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-1777
Trumbull Regional Medical Center1350 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a new doctor and Dr. Milano was recommended to me. My appointment was on time. The staff personnel were friendly and welcoming. Dr. Milano took her time with me. She thoroughly reviewed my medical history and listened to my concerns. When my appointment was almost over she asked me if there was anything we didn't cover that she can address. I really liked her and she will be my new doctor.
About Dr. Kayla Milano, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1780116806
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milano has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.