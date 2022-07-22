Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton, AR.
Locations
Ozark Health Medical Center2500 Highway 65 S, Clinton, AR 72031 Directions (501) 817-3923
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Loved how she took time to talk to me and was concerned and took action to remove suspicious area not telling me to just come back.
About Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1992159156
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.