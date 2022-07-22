See All Dermatologists in Clinton, AR
Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD is a Dermatologist in Clinton, AR. 

Dr. Mohr works at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ozark Health Medical Center
    2500 Highway 65 S, Clinton, AR 72031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 817-3923

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Paula Parker — Jul 22, 2022
    
    About Dr. Kayla Mohr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992159156
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mohr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohr works at Ozark Health Medical Center in Clinton, AR. View the full address on Dr. Mohr’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

