Overview of Dr. Kayleigh Litton, MD

Dr. Kayleigh Litton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Litton works at Univ. Health System Inc. in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.