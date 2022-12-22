Dr. Punch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kayleigh Punch, MD
Overview of Dr. Kayleigh Punch, MD
Dr. Kayleigh Punch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Dr. Punch works at
Dr. Punch's Office Locations
-
1
Unity Internal Medicine - Ridgeway2655 Ridgeway Ave Ste 480, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 865-8210
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Punch is a very knowledgeable, caring, compassionate doctor. She listens to you, and makes you feel like you can ask her anything. If you message her on the portal she gets back to you in a very timely manner.
About Dr. Kayleigh Punch, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1871944520
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
