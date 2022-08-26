Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD
Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Texas Fertility Center- Round Rock, 16040 Park Valley Dr # 201, Round Rock, TX 78681
Texas Fertility Center, 6500 N Mopac Expy Bldg 1, Austin, TX 78731
St. David's Medical Center
St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Galaxy Health Network
HealthSmart
UnitedHealthCare
I cannot recommend Texas Fertility enough! My husband and I had been trying to conceive for awhile when we started our journey at Texas Fertility. Dr. Silverberg was so knowledgeable, kind and has a great bedside manner. He took something that can be so stressful and made it manageable. Dr. Silverberg's nurses are also so friendly and helpful! My husband and I didn't think we would ever do IVF, but with the team at Texas Fertility we were confident in choosing to move forward. Dr. Silverberg made it his mission to get IVF to work for us and on the third transfer it did! I just wish we could continue going there as I was sad to leave the remarkable staff! I would also like to note that we have seen other doctors at the practice and they are all excellent!!
Obstetrics & Gynecology
39 years of experience
English
University Of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio, Tx
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Baylor College Of Medicine
Vanderbilt University
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Tubo-Ovarian Abscess, Female Infertility and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.