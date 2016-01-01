Dr. Kaylene Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaylene Griffin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaylene Griffin, MD
Dr. Kaylene Griffin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Dr. Griffin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Griffin's Office Locations
-
1
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center500 N Highland Ave, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-0302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffin?
About Dr. Kaylene Griffin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063447894
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffin works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.