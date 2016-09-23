Overview

Dr. Kayse Lake, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lake works at Four Corners Foot & Ankle in Durango, CO with other offices in Farmington, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.