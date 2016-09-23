Dr. Kayse Lake, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayse Lake, DPM
Dr. Kayse Lake, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Four Corners Foot & Ankle1266 Escalante Dr Ste 201, Durango, CO 81303 Directions (970) 255-9530
Four Corners Foot & Ankle575 Rivergate Ln Unit 95, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 259-5303
- 3 2700 Farmington Ave Ste 1, Farmington, NM 87401 Directions (505) 327-4044
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Healthop
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Colorado
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lake has excellent bedside manor and humanness. He is never about being above you, he always just talks right to you.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- St Ritas Med Ctr
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Dixie State College
Dr. Lake accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lake has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lake. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lake.
