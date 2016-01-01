Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO
Overview of Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO
Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Shrum works at
Dr. Shrum's Office Locations
Oklahoma State Univeristy Medical Center717 S Houston Ave Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74127 Directions (918) 382-4600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Kayse Shrum, DO
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
