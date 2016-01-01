See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bel Air, MD
Overview

Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Bhavsar works at Center for Diabetes and Endocrine in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Abingdon, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Diabetes and Endocrine
    510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 510, Bel Air, MD 21014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-3201
    Endocrine & Thyroid
    7211 Bank Ct Ste 240, Frederick, MD 21703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 215-6310
    Frederick Health
    400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 215-6310
    Harford Primary Care At Abingdon
    3401 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Abingdon, MD 21009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 643-3201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Tobacco Use Disorder
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    About Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588062251
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bhavsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhavsar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhavsar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhavsar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavsar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

