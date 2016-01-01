Dr. Bhavsar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO
Overview
Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Bhavsar works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Diabetes and Endocrine510 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 510, Bel Air, MD 21014
-
2
Endocrine & Thyroid7211 Bank Ct Ste 240, Frederick, MD 21703
-
3
Frederick Health400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701
-
4
Harford Primary Care At Abingdon3401 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste 100, Abingdon, MD 21009
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1588062251
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
