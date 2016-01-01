Overview

Dr. Kayur Bhavsar, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Bhavsar works at Center for Diabetes and Endocrine in Bel Air, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Abingdon, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.