Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Izadi works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.