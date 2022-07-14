See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Omaha, NE
Super Profile

Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (42)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD

Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Izadi works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Izadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MD West One - Healthwest
    16120 W Dodge Frontage Rd, Omaha, NE 68118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 390-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144369182
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of New Mexico
    Residency
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kayvon Izadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Izadi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Izadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Izadi has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Izadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Izadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

