Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO

Internal Medicine
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO

Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.

Dr. Yadidi works at ProActive Work Health Services in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yadidi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proactive Work Health Services
    132 S BEAUDRY AVE, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Hypertension
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Diabetes
Hypertension
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)

Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Occupational Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Mar 17, 2016
    I love visiting Dr. Yadidi, he gets me I love going to him. He is a great doctor.
    John in Los Angeles, CA — Mar 17, 2016
    About Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1659452969
    Education & Certifications

    • LAC + USC Medical Center
    • LAC + USC Medical Center
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadidi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yadidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadidi works at ProActive Work Health Services in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yadidi’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadidi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadidi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

