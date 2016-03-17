Overview of Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO

Dr. Kayvon Yadidi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Yadidi works at ProActive Work Health Services in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.