Dr. Kaywin Carter, MD
Dr. Kaywin Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave Ste 110, Lufkin, TX 75904 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1295802668
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
