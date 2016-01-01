Overview of Dr. Kaywin Carter, MD

Dr. Kaywin Carter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Carter works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.