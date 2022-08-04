Dr. Kaz Zymantas, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zymantas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Kaz Zymantas, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Zymantas works at
Locations
Premier Dental Center309 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 919-0166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zymantas?
As always, I was very pleased with my care at Premier Dental. The staff there are terrific at explaining what they are doing and doing it well. I had x-rays this visit and Tanya was responsive to my request for smaller holder film holder since I have trouble holding them in my mouth without gagging. Good cleaning and exam. This is one of the most patient-responsive health care venues I have ever encountered.
About Dr. Kaz Zymantas, DDS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zymantas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zymantas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zymantas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zymantas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Zymantas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zymantas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zymantas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zymantas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.