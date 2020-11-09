Dr. Kazem Seyed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seyed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazem Seyed, MD
Overview of Dr. Kazem Seyed, MD
Dr. Kazem Seyed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.
Dr. Seyed's Office Locations
Office750 E Latham Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hemet Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He was there when I needed him and that is what counts. When a biopsy was done on my Thyroid and found cancerous he moved rapidly for me to be seen and to have surgery to remove.
About Dr. Kazem Seyed, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1003801390
Education & Certifications
- U Ar Med Sci
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wheeling Hospital
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
