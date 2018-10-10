Overview of Dr. Kazi Hassan, MD

Dr. Kazi Hassan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital and HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at Florida Medical Pain Management in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.