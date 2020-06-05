Dr. Kazi Rahman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazi Rahman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kazi Rahman, DPM
Dr. Kazi Rahman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinic, Inc.820 S Akers St Ste 220, Visalia, CA 93277 Directions (559) 733-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahman?
Had first visit today at this busy office. Yes had to wait about 30 minutes but I got his full attention. Note that the schedule set by practice not this Doc. I was looking for a new podiatrist and found Dr. Rahman to be knowledgeable and upbeat. Definitely recommend him to others.
About Dr. Kazi Rahman, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Bengali
- 1801222732
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University of California Riverside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman works at
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rahman speaks Bengali.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.