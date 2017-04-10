Overview

Dr. Kazimierz Sowinski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.



Dr. Sowinski works at SOWINSKI M.D PC in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.