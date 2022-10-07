See All Podiatric Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Syracuse University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Suzuki works at ICM Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Kazu Suzuki - ICM Medical Group
    50 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 310, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 926-1793
  2. 2
    Reliable Medical Associates Inc
    600 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 873-3312

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana Benefit Plan of Illinois
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841356888
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Syracuse University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kazu Suzuki, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suzuki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suzuki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suzuki speaks Japanese, Russian and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Suzuki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suzuki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suzuki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suzuki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

