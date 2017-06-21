Dr. Kazumi Chino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kazumi Chino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kazumi Chino, MD
Dr. Kazumi Chino, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Chino works at
Dr. Chino's Office Locations
-
1
North Florida2100 State Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 763-0039Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Central Georgia Radiation Oncology Center800 1st St Ste 110, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chino?
Excellent bedside manner and very smart. Knows her stuff.
About Dr. Kazumi Chino, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1053521682
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- University Of New Mexico
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chino accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chino works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chino. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.