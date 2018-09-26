Dr. Kuno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazunari Kuno, MD
Overview of Dr. Kazunari Kuno, MD
Dr. Kazunari Kuno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Kuno works at
Dr. Kuno's Office Locations
1
Peak Vista C H C - Family Health Clinic At Union225 S Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80910 Directions (719) 632-5700
2
Uch-mhs Memorial Hospital North Poc4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 444-2273
3
Northwell Health Physician Partners Sharon Joyce Schlanger Center for Women's Care865 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent, caring doctor but it is EXTREMELY hard to get an appointment.
About Dr. Kazunari Kuno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1790721199
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
