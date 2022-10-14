See All Ophthalmologists in El Paso, TX
Dr. Keak Khauv, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (51)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Keak Khauv, MD

Dr. Keak Khauv, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.

Dr. Khauv works at Provident Eye Specialists, PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khauv's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Provident Eye Specialists, PA
    11212 Montwood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 595-4300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Provident Eye Specialists
    10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 595-4300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 14, 2022
    Dr. Khauv is the best in all regards. He has always provided quality care and taken time to explain my condition and treatment options. He cares about all his patients and always offers the best of himself with every consultation. He is always willing to help as much as he possibly can. He is the best. I had seen at least 5 specialist before coming to his care. No one like him. May Jehovah God continue to guide his hands to treat each patient he receives. Truly God sent! His staff gets an A+!!!
    Tere Morales — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Keak Khauv, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265444681
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Louis University
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    • R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
