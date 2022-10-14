Dr. Keak Khauv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khauv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keak Khauv, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia.
Provident Eye Specialists, PA11212 Montwood Dr, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 595-4300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Provident Eye Specialists10400 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 595-4300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Khauv is the best in all regards. He has always provided quality care and taken time to explain my condition and treatment options. He cares about all his patients and always offers the best of himself with every consultation. He is always willing to help as much as he possibly can. He is the best. I had seen at least 5 specialist before coming to his care. No one like him. May Jehovah God continue to guide his hands to treat each patient he receives. Truly God sent! His staff gets an A+!!!
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Saint Louis University
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
