Dr. Ke'Ale Louie, DDS

Dentistry
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ke'Ale Louie, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dexter, MI. They graduated from University Of Michigan School Of Dentistry (Dds Degree).

Dr. Louie works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Dexter in Dexter, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Dexter
    3060 Baker Rd, Dexter, MI 48130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 426-4651

About Dr. Ke'Ale Louie, DDS

  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750973525
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of Michigan School Of Dentistry (Dds Degree)
Undergraduate School
  • University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ke'Ale Louie, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Louie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Louie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Louie works at Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Dexter in Dexter, MI. View the full address on Dr. Louie’s profile.

Dr. Louie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Louie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Louie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Louie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

