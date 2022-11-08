Dr. Lawlor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kean Lawlor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kean Lawlor, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Lakeview Medical Dental Building3216 NE 45th Pl, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 525-1168Tuesday2:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 2:00pmThursday2:00pm - 8:00pm
Stevens Health Center21701 76th Ave W Ste 100, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (206) 525-1168
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lawlor successfully removed the skin cancer from my nose but the best part is that the crater it left on my nose, he repaired it in the same visit and today you cannot even see that the surgery ever happened.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1215985833
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Lawlor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawlor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawlor has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawlor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawlor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawlor.
