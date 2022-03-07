See All Ophthalmologists in Traverse City, MI
Dr. Kean Oh, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (18)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kean Oh, MD

Dr. Kean Oh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Oh works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Gaylord, MI and Petoskey, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Retinal Consultants P C
    860 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 439-9230
  2. 2
    Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.
    952 N Center Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 448-0937
  3. 3
    Petoskey
    1301 Us Highway 131, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 439-9230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 07, 2022
    Over the past few years, I have had regular visits with Dr. Oh. He always explained things thoroughly and professionally.
    Chris — Mar 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kean Oh, MD
    About Dr. Kean Oh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780686485
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Aultman Health Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oh has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

