Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kean Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Kean Oh, MD
Dr. Kean Oh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Oh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Retinal Consultants P C860 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (231) 439-9230
-
2
Associated Retinal Consultants P.C.952 N Center Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735 Directions (989) 448-0937
-
3
Petoskey1301 Us Highway 131, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 439-9230
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oh?
Over the past few years, I have had regular visits with Dr. Oh. He always explained things thoroughly and professionally.
About Dr. Kean Oh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780686485
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- Aultman Health Foundation
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh works at
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oh speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.