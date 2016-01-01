See All Urologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Keara Decotiis, MD

Urology
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Keara Decotiis, MD

Dr. Keara Decotiis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. 

Dr. Decotiis works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Decotiis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-5328

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Keara Decotiis, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497192181
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keara Decotiis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decotiis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Decotiis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Decotiis works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Decotiis’s profile.

    Dr. Decotiis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decotiis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decotiis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decotiis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

