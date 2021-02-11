Dr. Hinchman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kearn Hinchman, DO
Dr. Kearn Hinchman, DO
Dr. Kearn Hinchman, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Hinchman works at
Office Location
Kearn D Hinchman D O Inc53779 Generations Dr Ste 1, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 258-6316
Aetna
He has helped me tremendously with CRPS meds.
About Dr. Kearn Hinchman, DO
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134206576
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
