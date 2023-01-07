Overview of Dr. Kearny Robert, MD

Dr. Kearny Robert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Robert works at Bone & Joint Clinic in Marrero, LA with other offices in Terrytown, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.