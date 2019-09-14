Dr. Keary Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keary Williams, MD
Overview
Dr. Keary Williams, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Surgical Parkwest9430 Park West Blvd Ste 310, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-5263Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
New Life Center for Bariatric Surgery10810 Parkside Dr Ste 305, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 694-9676
-
3
Premier Surgery Center6408 Papermill Dr, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 306-5755
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
He’s my surgeon of choice. Excellent & always takes his time. We love Dr Williams
About Dr. Keary Williams, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912958059
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Obesity and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.