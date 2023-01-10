Overview of Dr. Kedar Gokhale, MD

Dr. Kedar Gokhale, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Gokhale works at Bergen Medical Associates in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ and Northvale, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.