Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University Program and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Dr. Sankholkar works at
Locations
Parkview Cardiology Pllc200 W 57th St Ste 1010, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 970-0911Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sankholkar listened and carefully explained all of the procedures and options. Most of all he cares about his patients!
About Dr. Kedar Sankholkar, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Spanish
- 1053561654
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College - Westchester Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel - New York City
- SUNY Upstate Medical University Program
- New York University, New York, New York
- Cardiovascular Disease
