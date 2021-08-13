Overview of Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD

Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Shetye works at Renal Hypertension Center in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Acute Kidney Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.