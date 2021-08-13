Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shetye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD
Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Shetye works at
Dr. Shetye's Office Locations
Renal Hypertension Center1301 2nd Ave SW Ste 303, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 380-2161
Renal Hypertension Center13644 Walsingham Rd, Largo, FL 33774 Directions (727) 382-3017Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Physician- Very complete with all explanations and answers all questions !!! Very Nice Staff.
About Dr. Kedar Shetye, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356340806
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins|Johns Hopkins University
- State University Of New York|SUNY Syracuse Univ Hosp
- Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College|University of Mumbai
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shetye has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shetye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shetye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shetye has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shetye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shetye speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shetye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shetye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shetye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shetye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.