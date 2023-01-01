Overview

Dr. Kedarnath Vaidya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Vaidya works at Woodlands North Houston Heart Center in Conroe, TX with other offices in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.