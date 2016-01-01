Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kee Wong, MD
Overview of Dr. Kee Wong, MD
Dr. Kee Wong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chino, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
- 1 15302 El Prado Rd Ste A, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 393-7222
- 2 412 W Carroll Ave, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 914-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kee Wong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1477599553
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Runner's Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
