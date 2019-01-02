See All Family Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Keegan Duchicela, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Keegan Duchicela, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. Duchicela works at Practice closed in San Jose, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Practice closed
    900 Lafayette St Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 995-5453
  2. 2
    Human Longevity Clinical Laboratories LLC
    4570 EXECUTIVE DR, San Diego, CA 92121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 517-9763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Osteoporosis Screening
Disability Evaluation
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Osteoporosis Screening
Disability Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2019
    Heard about Health Nucleus from a friend. So glad I went. Facility is top notch, staff cheerful and put me at ease. Had concern for heart disease and cancers in family. Dr. Duchicela spent over 45 minutes discussing my genetic risk factors, imaging findings and lifestyle modifications to help reduce my risk for heart disease. Love the focus on prevention! Future of medicine.
    NR in LA, CA — Jan 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Keegan Duchicela, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053552075
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • O'Connor Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keegan Duchicela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duchicela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duchicela has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duchicela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duchicela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duchicela.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duchicela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duchicela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.