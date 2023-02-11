See All Urologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD

Urology
4.9 (80)
Map Pin Small North Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD

Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Zuk works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zuk's Office Locations

    Kansas City Urology Care, PA
    1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
    Feb 11, 2023
    Dr Zuk is a very wonderful doctor, he always makes me feel at ease everytime I have to visit him. I always tell everybody that I know,how great he is. Also your receptionists are very delightful. Thank you
    Cheryl M. — Feb 11, 2023
    About Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1427444678
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuk works at Kansas City Urology Care, PA in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Zuk’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

