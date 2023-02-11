Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD
Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Zuk's Office Locations
Kansas City Urology Care, PA1950 Diamond Pkwy Ste 200, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuk is a very wonderful doctor, he always makes me feel at ease everytime I have to visit him. I always tell everybody that I know,how great he is. Also your receptionists are very delightful. Thank you
About Dr. Keegan Zuk, MD
- Urology
- English
- Male
- 1427444678
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuk accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zuk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuk.
