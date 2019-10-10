See All Plastic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Keelee Macphee, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Raleigh, NC
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Keelee Macphee, MD

Dr. Keelee Macphee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Macphee works at Renaissance Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macphee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renaissance Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 407, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 10, 2019
    Had GCS with Dr. MacPhee. Totally satisfied. Surgery went well, post care was great, and just the results I was looking for.
    Jane H — Oct 10, 2019
    About Dr. Keelee Macphee, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keelee Macphee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macphee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macphee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macphee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macphee works at Renaissance Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Macphee’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Macphee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macphee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macphee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macphee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

