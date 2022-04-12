Dr. Keely Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keely Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Keely Brown, MD
Dr. Keely Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newcastle, WA.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care13159 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle, WA 98059 Directions (425) 635-3010Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care7345 164th Ave NE Ste I105, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 635-6430Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with her on my first visit. She was so friendly and caring, I referred my daughter her as well.
About Dr. Keely Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1932246204
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brown has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.