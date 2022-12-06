Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Indiana University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 625, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Missouri
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Berghoff is knowledgeable, patient and informative. He explains things in detail, asks and answers questions openly and honestly. He's very structured and black and white, but that was exactly what I needed. My surgery went just as planned and my recovery as well. Follow ups in his office both with him and his amazing staff made a huge difference to me in following the program and staying on track. I have ZERO hesitation in recommending him to anyone looking for the lifestyle change he can offer and help facilitate.
- Texas Endosurgery Institute
- Indiana University, School Of Medicine
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. Berghoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berghoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berghoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berghoff has seen patients for Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berghoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Berghoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berghoff.
