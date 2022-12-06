Overview

Dr. Keenan Berghoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Indiana University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Berghoff works at Meritas Health Comprehensive Surgery in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.