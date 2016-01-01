Overview of Dr. Keenya Little, MD

Dr. Keenya Little, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.



Dr. Little works at Greater Carolinas Womens Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Albemarle, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.