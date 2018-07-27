Dr. Keeran Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keeran Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Keeran Kumar, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 308, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 764-3837
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Office was very efficient and Dr Kumar was brilliant.
About Dr. Keeran Kumar, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1821153453
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.