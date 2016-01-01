Dr. Dhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keerat Dhatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Keerat Dhatt, MD
Dr. Keerat Dhatt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in French Camp, CA.
Dr. Dhatt works at
Dr. Dhatt's Office Locations
-
1
San Joaquin General Hospital500 W Hospital Rd, French Camp, CA 95231 Directions (209) 468-6000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhatt?
About Dr. Keerat Dhatt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982133435
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhatt works at
Dr. Dhatt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.